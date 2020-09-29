Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.
Today's episode features:
EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:
* RETRIBUTION being affected by COVID-19
* WWE RAW talent being given direction three hours before going live
* Robert Roode's return to RAW
* Randy Orton's use of night vision goggles to attack WWE legends
* Backlash to Murphy - Aalyah Mysterio storyline
* Aleister Black's new theme music
* Mandy Rose being paired with Dana Brooke
* The Rock praising Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
* RVD and Karie Forbes leaving Impact
* Harold Meij stepping down as NJPW President and CEO
Nick's interview with Thunder Rosa. Including Rosa discussing:
* Having Kenny Omega agent her AEW matches
* How her AEW appearances came together
* Why she passed on a WWE NXT referee opportunity
* Struggling to get out of her Lucha Underground contract
* Possible next steps with AEW and NWA
The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE legend that appeared on RAW you would like to have a drink with
