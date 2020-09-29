Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RETRIBUTION being affected by COVID-19

* WWE RAW talent being given direction three hours before going live

* Robert Roode's return to RAW

* Randy Orton's use of night vision goggles to attack WWE legends

* Backlash to Murphy - Aalyah Mysterio storyline

* Aleister Black's new theme music

* Mandy Rose being paired with Dana Brooke

* The Rock praising Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

* RVD and Karie Forbes leaving Impact

* Harold Meij stepping down as NJPW President and CEO

Nick's interview with Thunder Rosa. Including Rosa discussing:

* Having Kenny Omega agent her AEW matches

* How her AEW appearances came together

* Why she passed on a WWE NXT referee opportunity

* Struggling to get out of her Lucha Underground contract

* Possible next steps with AEW and NWA

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE legend that appeared on RAW you would like to have a drink with

