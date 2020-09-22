Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RETRIBUTION members getting new names and WWE contracts

* Positive COVID-19 tests affecting NXT

* Backstage news on Robert Roode returning to WWE TV

* Jeff Hardy's new WWE contract

* AEW signing Serena Debb

Nick's interview with Benjamin Carter. Including Carter discussing:

* His recent Warrior Wrestling match against Brian Cage

* Moving from Wales to pursue pro wrestling in the United States

* How he got on AEW's radar

* What he bonded with Tony Khan over

* His pro wrestling future

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think of RETRIBUTION

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.