Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE Clash of Champions results

* WWE's ongoing "COVID situation" affecting the card

* WWE RAW's main event reportedly botched

* RETRIBUTION's T-BAR explaining why they signed WWE contracts

* Billy Kidman reportedly being brought back following his furlough

* The Variety Intelligence Platform's deep look at why adults are tuning out pro wrestling

* Florida moving to Phase 3 re-opening

* The Rock endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Nick's interview with Mike Bennett. Featuring Bennett discussing:

* His Warrior Wrestling match against Cheeseburger

* A possible return to ROH

* Wanting a "second bite of the apple" with NJPW

* WWE frustrating creative process

* What it's like to question bad booking in WWE

* If WWE should reclassify it's wrestlers as employees

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was "Match of The Night" at WWE Clash of Champion

