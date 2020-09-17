Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Wade Barrett joining NXT commentary full-time

* William Regal announcing an NXT Gauntlet Eliminator

* Will Hobbs signing with AEW

* Tony Khan's brief AEW Dynamite appearance

* AEW Dynamite's Park Lot Brawl

* Gerald Brisco's "big announcement"

* Matt Riddle dropping his restraining order request

Nick's interview with ROH's Jonathan Gresham. Featuring Gresham discussing:

* Reinventing himself as a performer the past few years

* His influence on ROH bringing back the PURE Championship

* The "Ospreay - Young Bucks" style

* Being called a "locker room leader" by his piers

* Working with ROH on their racial roundtables

* Jay Lethal as a mentor

* Women of Honor

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking who you think had the better show last night, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

