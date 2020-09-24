Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW stepping up it's COVID-19 testing protocols

* Recent WWE and AEW COVID-19 outbreaks

* AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT's re-shuffled cards due to COVID-19

* Kyle O'Reilly getting a main event shot

* Cody Rhodes' return to AEW

* AEW Dynamite's late-night Tuesday special seeing strong viewership

* RETRIBUTION's T-BAR calling out CM Punk

Nick's interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasson. Featuring Barrasso discussing:

* WWE and AEW's recent COVID-19 outbreaks

* Eddie Kingston and Kyle O'Reilly stepping into main event roles

* WWE NXT's mystery man

* WWE's handling of Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle following #SpeakingOut allegations

* WWE Hall of Famer Animal's passing

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking who you think had the better "We Had To Re-Shuffle The Card Because Of COVID-19" show last night, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

