Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE reportedly stopping training at the Performance Center

* WWE's statement of the recent COVID-19 outbreak

* Multiple pro wrestlers affected by COVID-19

* WWE looking to leave the ThunderDome

* AEW's latest viewership win over NXT

* Naomi undergoing surgery

* T-BAR saying X-Pac is safe

* Miro updates

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with NJPW's Rocky Romero. Featuring Romero discussing:

* The success of NJPW Strong

* NJPW developing Japanese and American rosters

* NJPW's scrapped 2020 United States expansion plans

* How the NJPW Dojo in Japan differs from the one in America

* TalkNShopAMania 2

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing if you think WWE and/or AEW should create a "bubble" for their TV tapings

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!