Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's latest round of cutbacks

* Bray Wyatt's newest puppet Wobbly Walrus

* Mandy Rose being traded to RAW

* Ronda Rousey training with Teal Piper

* Jeff Hardy wanting to bring Willow to WWE

* Randy Ortons' new SLTHR apparel

* Simone Johnson undergoing surgery

* The return of the Wednesday night wars

Nick's interview with former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Featuring Yang discussing:

* WWE's third party edict

* How Vince McMahon has been able to get away with how he treats his talent

* Being better positioned to help WWE talent if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win

* Vince McMahon's relationship with Donald Trump

* WWE's doing business with Saudi Arabia following Jamal Khoshoggi's murder

* WWE talent possibly joining SAG

* How pro wrestling has influenced politics

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think Asuka should defend her RAW Women's Championship against at WWE Clash of Champions

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.