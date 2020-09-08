Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of Ralphus

* Backstage news on RAW's creative disorganization

* WWE RAW fallout

* Speculation on Alexa Bliss - Bray Wyatt

* WWE addressing Superstars regarding their third party edict

* WWE editing out controversial indie matches from the WWE Network

Nick's interview with former WCW and Lucha Underground star Vampiro. Including Vampiro discussing:

* How he is dealing with his various mental diagnoses

* His new documentary "Nail In The Coffin: The Fall and Rise of Vampiro"

* The toxic WCW locker room atmosphere

* Why he never jumped to WWE

* A possible Wrestling Society X reboot

* Disgruntled Lucha Underground talent

"Nail In The Coffin: The Fall and Rise Of Vampiro" is now available on VOD and Digital platforms.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think should takeover WWE if/when Vince McMahon steps aside

