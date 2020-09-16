Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW seeing an increase in 18-49 viewership

* WWE scouting outdoor venues in the south

* WWE and AEW's COVID-19 testing practices

* The WWE referee reportedly botching the Mickie James - Asuka finish on RAW

* Top WWE RAW Superstars reportedly losing their push

* Aleister Black accusing Kevin Owens of being in RETRIBUTION

* Backstage news on Vince McMahon changing WWE Superstars' ring names

* Lana calling out cyberbullies

Nick's interview with AEW's Adam Page. Featuring Page discussing:

* His new children's book "Adam Page and the Golden Horseshoe"

* Growing up on a tobbaco and cow farm

* His WWE tryout when he was 19

* How he befriended The ELITE

* AEW pushing him into the World Title picture early on

* What his "golden horseshoe" is

* A possible AEW children's show

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think is the leader of RETRIBUTION

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.