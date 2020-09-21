Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE possibly taking the WWE Championship off Drew McIntyre

* Backstage news on Paul Heyman - Roman Reigns pairing

* Vince McMahon reportedly forgetting about top RAW talent

* Melina disputing reports that she's heading back to WWE

* Tessa Blanchard removed from WWE 2K Battleground

* Suge D appearing in RAW Underground

Nick's interview with MLW's Hammerstone

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think should walk out of WWE Clash of Champions as WWE Champion

