Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE cracking down on talent monetizing via third parties

* Jey Uso as Roman Reigns next opponent

* Bayley turning on Sasha Banks

* The Matt Hardy - AEW All Out controversy

* FTR winning the AEW tag team titles

* Eddie Kingston saying WWE nearly signed him

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Featuring Angle discussing:

* Roles WWE pitched him before not re-signing

* How old Vince McMahon said he would live til

* Roman Reigns' heel turn

* RAW Underground

* Brock Lesnar as a free agent

* Training with Mike Tyson recently

* Looking like an "old man" during his last WWE run

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think was the biggest pro wrestling news story of the Labor Day weekend

