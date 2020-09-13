On last week's SmackDown, Bayley and Sasha Banks attempted to win back their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, but came up short, losing via pinfall. After the match, medical staff checked on Banks for a leg injury, and that's when Bayley turned on her friend, brutally attacking her, putting a chair around Banks' neck and stomping down on it.

The match and post-match events were a hit with fans, reportedly drawing 2.32 million viewers, which was the best audience for any wrestling show in months.

Later in the week, WWE announced storyline injuries for Banks: a severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck.

As seen in the video below, Bayley addressed attacking Banks on this past Friday's SmackDown. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion said after all these years, she was the closest to Banks and knew at some point Sasha was going to strike. Bayley felt like Banks was keeping her close for years because she was pretending to be her best friend, when in fact Bayley was using Banks all along the way.

During an NFL game earlier today on FOX a promo ran for next week's SmackDown that will feature the return of "The Legit Boss" to address Bayley's attack.

Ethan Cramer contributed to this article.