RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits

Back from another break and out first comes Andrade and Angel Garza. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are out next - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Dawkins and Andrade start things off, going at it back & forth. They trade holds and Andrade sends Dawkins into the corner with knee strikes. Garza tags in and grounds Dawkins. Andrade is back in but Dawkins levels him with a big shoulder. Dawkins runs and leaps over Andrade, then nails a big dropkick. Ford tags in for a big dropkick of his own. Garza comes in but Ford also dropkicks him. Andrade nails Ford from the side and he goes down.

Garza ends up yanking his pants off after a big kick as they take control of the match. Garza grounds Ford while Andrade tags in and hits a big dropkick from the top. Andrade ends up holding Ford from the floor while Garza runs and delivers a big knee to the face. Ford kicks out at 2. Garza grounds Ford now. Garza with knees to the ribs now before grounding Ford again. They keep control until Ford gets an opening. Dawkins and Andrade tag in at the same tie. Dawkins runs wild on Andrade. Garza runs in but Dawkins plants him face-first. Dawkins slams Andrade on his back again, then celebrates some

Dawkins with a big spinning splash in the corner to Andrade. Andrade comes right back with a dropkick to the face as Dawkins started to run the ropes. Andrade misses the double knees in the corner as Dawkins moves. Dawkins with a Spinebuster to Andrade. Garza is legal as he nails Dawkins from behind, sending him to the floor. Ford is also legal as Garza has him on the top and they trade shots. They tangle but Garza nails a big Spanish Fly from the top. Ford still kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two teams now. Garza drops Ford with a big knee to the face.

Andrade comes in and hits the running double knees to Ford in the corner. Ford kicks out at 2. Ford ends up blocking the Hammerlock DDT and dropping Andrade. Dawkins tags in and hits the big Spinebuster on Andrade. Dawkins holds it for the pin but there's some confusion. Andrade kicks out but it's hard to tell what the referee called. The bell rings and The Profits retain.

Winners: The Street Profits

This is from our live WWE Clash of Champions coverage post. You can click here to access our full coverage of tonight's pay-per-view.