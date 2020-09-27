WWE United States Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from a break and out first comes Apollo Crews with Ricochet for the next match. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is out next, representing The Hurt Business. MVP is with him.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lashley quickly takes Crews down for a quick pin attempt and taunts him. They go back and forth now. They end up on the floor and Crews rocks Lashley. Lashley tries to bring Crews in from the apron but Crews nails a kick to the head. Crews with a crossbody from the top but Lashley easily kicks out at 2. Ricochet cheers Crews on as h e fights Lashley in the corner. Lashley blocks a shot from the corner and drops Crews with a Flatliner for a close 2 count.

MVP taunts Crews while he's leaning against the ropes as Lashley keeps control. Lashley unloads on Crews with right hands in the corner now. Lashley with a suplex for another 2 count. They end up on the floor again with Lashley in control. Lashley tries to drive Crews into the ring post but Crews slides out and shoves Lashley face-first into the post. MVP comes over to cheer Lashley on as the referee counts. Crews makes it in first at the 7 count, then Lashley. Crews starts mounting offense as Lashley gets to his feet.

Crews with a splash and more offense in the corner. Lashley with a back kick but Crews knocks him out of the ring with an elbow. Crews flies and takes Lashley down on the floor again. Crews rolls Lashley back in the ring and goes to the top. Crews leaps but rolls through as Lashley charges. Crews with a big kick to the head but Lashley is still standing. Crews barely presses Lashley and drops him, then hits the standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Crews goes back to the top but Lashley rocks him and punches him a few times. Lashley climbs up for the superplex and hits it. Lashley crawls over for the pin but Crews kicks out just in time. Crews blocks a slam and hits a standing Shooting Star Press. Crews goes back to the top and hits the big Frogsplash but Lashley kicks out. Ricochet can't believe it and MVP is relieved. Lashley and Crews both get back to their feet now. Lashley catches Crews and drives him hard into the mat. Lashley follows up with The Hurt Lock and Crews quickly taps for the finish.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

