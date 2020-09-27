- Above is the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show video for tonight, featuring Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and JBL. The Kickoff is also set to feature Lucha House Party vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Click here to join our live coverage.

- Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will feature a cousin vs. cousin battle as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Jey Uso. WWE has a new poll asking fans who deserves to carry the title for the Anoa'i Family. As of this writing, 56% voted for Reigns while 44% went with Uso.

- Triple H has been announced for Wednesday's episode of The Bump on the WWE Network and all WWE Digital platforms. This will be his first appearance on the show in several months.