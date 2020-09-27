SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to ringside as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves. Out first comes Lucha House Party - Kalisto and Lince Dorado with Gran Metalik. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Cesaro starts off with Dorado and they go into the corner, then back out. Cesaro overpowers and slams Dorado, then kicks him in the back.

Cesaro continues to overpower. Dorado sends Cesaro flying and then dropkicks. Kalisto tags in and they double team Cesaro for a 2 count. Cesaro and Kalisto go at it now. Kalisto counters and gets a Sleeper hold applied. Cesaro rams Kalisto back into the corner to break it. Kalisto keeps fighting and hits a big hurricanrana out of the corner. Dorado tags in and nails a missile dropkick from the top. Nakamura tags in and unloads on Dorado but he fights back. Nakamura runs into a boot in the corner. Dorado goes to the top but Nakamura kicks him off, sending him out to the floor.

Nakamura follows and brings Dorado back to the apron, nailing a high knee to the face. Nakamura brings it back in and takes Dorado to the corner. Cesaro tags in and unloads on Dorado in the corner. The champs dominate Dorado with quick tags near their corner now. Nakamura unloads with kicks and drops Dorado for another 2 count. Nakamura with a boot to the throat in the corner now. Nakamura with boots to the head while Dorado is down in the corner. Cesaro keeps control and grounds Dorado now.

Dorado fights back and hits a big Sunset Bomb for a close 2 count. Cesaro comes right back with a huge kick for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Dorado looks to make a comeback and a tag but Cesaro knocks Kalisto off the apron with a big boot. Cesaro and Nakamura end up hitting another big double team on Dorado for a 2 count. Nakamura drives knees into Dorado while he's down now. Dorado kicks out at 2.

Cesaro tags back in and rocks Dorado in the corner with an uppercut. Dorado keeps fighting but Cesaro stops the tag. Dorado finally makes the tag. Kalisto flies with a crossbody to Cesaro. They tangle and Kalisto nails a big DDT off the counter. Cesaro kicks out at 2 as Nakamura rushes in with a kick. Nakamura catches Dorado's springboard Stunner. Dorado ends up sending Nakamura out after a Backstabber. Kalisto fights Cesaro off and sends him out. Kalisto flies out with a DDT attempt but Cesaro catches him. Dorado follows up and turns it into a tornado DDT. Kalisto and Dorado are working together now as Metalik directs them at ringside.

Kalisto brings Cesaro in and hits a moonsault from the middle rope. Dorado tags in with a middle rope moonsault of his own. Kalisto tags right back in and hits a top rope moonsault now. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Kalisto and Cesaro tangle some more. Nakamura pulls Dorado off the apron and launches him into the barrier, then dumps him over the barrier into the virtual crowd with an Exploder. Kalisto tries to roll Cesaro in the ring but Cesaro overpowers. Kalisto keeps fighting and rolls him for a close 2 count. Cesaro blocks Salida del Sol as Nakamura tags in. Cesaro with an uppercut. Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing to launch Kalisto into Nakamura's Kinshasa. Nakamura covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

