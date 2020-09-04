Despite Brock Lesnar currently being a free agent, WWE apparently is still thinking of ways to use him.

WWE has reportedly been discussing Lesnar facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 in a rematch from their bout at WrestleMania 36, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As previously reported, Lesnar's WWE contract expired following WrestleMania 36 this past April. Lesnar is free to sign with any company now, including UFC and AEW, although it is believed that Lesnar and WWE will eventually come to terms on a new deal.

During a media call this week, Wrestling Inc. asked AEW President Tony Khan if he had any talks with Lesnar.

"I can't comment on that at this time, but I've enjoyed Brock's work for many years," Khan told Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. "He's a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don't think people talk enough about how great of a worker Brock Lesnar is, and he's one of the great working big men I've ever seen, one of the the great athletes in the wrestling business. I have so much respect for him, but I [can't] comment on that."

Lesnar last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 this past April, where he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre. Lesnar did not compete at SummerSlam, which was the first time he missed the event since returning to WWE in 2012.