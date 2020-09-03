AEW President Tony Khan conducted a media call earlier today ahead of this Saturday's All Out PPV. Khan discussed a variety of topics including one brought up by Wrestling Inc.'s Managing Editor Nick Hausman regarding Brock Lesnar's current status as a free agent. As reported this week, Lesnar is now a free agent and is free to seek other opportunities either in wrestling or MMA. Khan said on the media call that he could not comment on the situation, but he praised Lesnar as a worker and a "great athlete in the wrestling business."

"I can't comment on that at this time, but I've enjoyed Brock's work for many years," Khan admitted. "He's a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don't think people talk enough about how great of a worker Brock Lesnar is, and he's one of the great working big men I've ever seen, one of the the great athletes in the wrestling business. I have so much respect for him, but I [can't] comment on that."

Khan also addressed a comment made by Chris Jericho on his Saturday Night Special where he said the FTW Title was meaningless. Khan admitted that they have not established the title yet, but he teased the upcoming plans AEW has for the title.

"The FTW Title will be treated totally differently than the other titles," Khan revealed. "I'm working on a pilot. It's a different kind of a project than the way you see wrestling titles defended traditionally and it's very different, obviously, than how we use the world heavyweight title and the TNT Title. So the AEW World Title and the TNT Title, I think, have been treated as very important titles.

"I feel really great about those belts and their champions, and the FTW Title and Brian Cage, I feel good about them too, but we haven't totally established it yet. To be honest, our plans for the FTW Title, there's a lot in store, and I'm excited about it."

