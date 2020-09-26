- The above video is from the March 2, 2009 edition of Monday Night RAW. The match was between then World Heavyweight Champion Edge and John Cena. It ended with Cena winning by DQ.

- T-BAR [Dominik Dijakovic] has added another WWE Hall of Famer to the list that is safe from Retribution, Booker T.

"Nobody is safe from RETRIBUTION. You cannot run. You cannot hide. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who has ever dawned the title of "WWE Superstar". ...Except for @BookerT5x, just another incredible name, excellent choice of letter," he tweeted.

As noted, earlier this week, T-BAR said that WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac was safe from the vigilante stable.

Below you can see his message:

Nobody is safe from RETRIBUTION. You cannot run. You cannot hide. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who has ever dawned the title of "WWE Superstar".



...Except for @BookerT5x, just another incredible name, excellent choice of letter. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

- Sami Zayn praised the current rivalry between Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Zayn tweeted, "Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns is such an awesome story. More of this."

At tomorrow's Clash of Champions PPV, Reigns will defend the title against Jey Uso.

Below is his tweet: