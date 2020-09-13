- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the wildest RKO counters. The group included Mustafa Ali doing a handstand out of it, and Keith Lee literally standing out of Orton's finisher.

- Yesterday it was announced Mandy Rose was traded to RAW, thanks to some influence by The Miz as he looked to separate Rose from Money in the Bank Winner Otis. On Twitter Otis wrote:

"You Tell Em My Peach! DOZ AND ROZE are COMINNNNNNN'! She's The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD!" Otis responded to Rose's reaction to the trade.

Dolph Ziggler made the move from SmackDown to RAW back in June, and commented on Rose following him to the red brand.

"She's like, OBSESSED with me," Ziggler wrote in a callback to his story with Rose earlier this year.

You Tell Em My Peach ??! ??



DOZ AND ROZE are COMINNNNNNN'???



She's The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD ???? https://t.co/SiCsXhV9ws — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) September 12, 2020

She's like, OBSESSED with me https://t.co/VCl5sHzfpP — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 12, 2020

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collections included: Lana, King Corbin, and NXT Champion Finn Balor.