WWE Superstar Lana threatened that she will turn off her social media accounts due to cyberbullies. She also said that her husband, AEW star Miro will remove his accounts too.

She called out people who send her "hate & cyberbullying comments" on TikTok videos she posts to her Instagram, but tell Natalya who posts the same videos, that it's the "best TikTok ever."

Lana's full tweet was the following, "It's crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate & cyberbullying comments & then @NatbyNature can post the exact same video and everyone say it's the best TikTok ever ! It's the same video that I made.... why are all of you such bullies to me? If all of you keep coming at me in cyberbullying ways .... the entire household of @ToBeMiro & my social medias will be turned off. Mental health is the most important. Cyberbullying can really effect someone's mental health. Please have respect & stop cyberbullying me."

She recently hit a milestone on Tiktok with over one million followers. She also has over one million followers on Twitter and over three million on Instagram.

As noted earlier this month, Lana had to defend her Instagram brand deal with Bang Energy Drink after it was said to be one of the reasons for WWE wanting Superstars to remove themselves from third-party services like Cameo and Twitch.

