WWE Superstar Liv Morgan announced on Twitter that she has launched a YouTube Channel. Morgan used her real name, Gionna Daddio, for the name of her channel.

She tweeted, "It's only just begun. https://youtu.be/GYud9fu9Ys0 via @YouTube SUBSCRIBE TO MY OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL,"

As of this writing, Liv has over 1.40K subscribers. She also posted her first video tonight, which can be watched above.

According to her channel's "About" section, it will be a look inside her everyday life, including WWE, workouts, homelife, and more.

Liv Morgan joins other WWE Superstars that have their own channels like Xavier Woods, RAW Women's Champion Asuka, Charlotte & Andrade, and Sheamus.

On the August 31, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated The IIconics and earned a Clash of Champions title shot from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on September 27.

Below is her announcement: