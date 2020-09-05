WWE filed a trademark on September 1 for "Wobbly Walrus" under goods and services (h/t PWInsider). The name could be connected to Bray Wyatt bringing a new friend next week to the Firefly Fun House, as teased on last night's SmackDown.

Wyatt noted he lost his "favorite toy" last week, likely the WWE Universal Championship, but said he would have a surprise that would cheer everyone up next week.

It's also possible his "new friend" could be Alexa Bliss showing up at the Firefly Fun House. Back in July, "The Fiend" attacked Bliss as a way to get in the head of Braun Strowman before their match at SummerSlam.

Ever since then, it seems like Bliss has still been under his spell, which was very evident on today's Talking Smack when Bliss was out of it during her interview with Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods.