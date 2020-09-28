The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will still happen at a later date.

As noted, the title match was pulled from last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view after WWE announced that Jax and Baszler are not medically cleared to compete. It's believed that they were pulled from the pay-per-view due to COVID-19 precautionary measures. Jax took to Twitter this afternoon and said they are both healthy, and apologized if WWE's announcement scared their fans. You can click here for the update from Jax that was issued this afternoon.

In an update, WWE tweeted the following video of Kayla Braxton confirming that Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan will get their title shot at a later date after Jax and Baszler are cleared to compete. Braxton also teased that there will be news for the WWE women's tag team division announced during tonight's RAW episode. There's no word yet on what will be announced, but it was previously noted that the nixed Clash of Champions match will be addressed during tonight's show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Clash of Champions fallout

* An update on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and the WWE women's tag team division

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends her title against Zelina Vega in a Clash rematch

* Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens

* Jerry Lawler hosts "King's Court" with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the family

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Christian will open the show