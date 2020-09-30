- Above is the AEW Dynamite Post-Show with Alex Abrahantes, who talked about tonight's show and answered questions from the fans.

- Billy Mitchell (word record holder for video games, like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong) appeared in a segment with Miro on tonight's show. Kip Sabian and Miro (the best man) are in the beginning stages of planning Sabian's bachelor party. At an arcade, Sabian stepped out for a moment and Miro ended up playing with Mitchell. Mitchell said he couldn't help but hear about their party and said he knows some people who could help make it a crazy one.

- The Dynamite post-show was originally going to be with Tony Schiavone, but he was down and out after getting double superkicked by The Young Bucks during his interview with FTR on tonight's show. Young Bucks tweeted Tony Khan before the show that they had already sent him money through PayPal for their upcoming fine. Over the past few weeks, Matt and Nick have showed a new, more aggressive attitude as they've attacked a referee and Alex Marvez.

