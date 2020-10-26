The Abadon vs. Tay Conti match, which ended with Abadon suffering a serious injury, will not be airing on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was taped last Thursday.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the match has not only been pulled from the episode but has been replaced by another match, most likely featuring Shawn Spears. Meltzer confirmed that AEW producers have already taped a new match to replace the Abadon-Conti spot on the card.

It is not known if the announcers will mention Abadon's injury or provide an update on her health.

As noted earlier, Abadon had to be hospitalized after taking an elbow to the throat that left her in a state of dyspnea [shortness of breath]. The match was stopped immediately and she was sent to the hospital for further evaluation. Meltzer reported earlier that Abadon is expected to make a full recovery.

