AEW announced 14 matches for this Tuesday's episode of Dark, streaming at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube.

The lineup features:

* Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy

* Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M'Badu vs. Dark Order (3, 4, and 10)

* Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto

* Elayna Black vs. Red Velvet

* Colt Cabana with Evil Uno vs. Griff Garrison

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

* Elijah Dean vs. Wardlow

* Fuego del Sol vs. Ricky Starks

* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. D3

* Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black

* Lee Johnson and Cezar Bononi vs. Lucha Brothers

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. KiLynn King

* Ryzin and Maxx Stardom vs. Billy and Austin Gunn

* Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela

This Wednesday's Anniversary Show edition of AEW Dynamite also has a big lineup with four title matches already announced.