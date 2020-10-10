AEW announced 14 matches for this Tuesday's episode of Dark, streaming at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube.
The lineup features:
* Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy
* Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M'Badu vs. Dark Order (3, 4, and 10)
* Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto
* Elayna Black vs. Red Velvet
* Colt Cabana with Evil Uno vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon
* Elijah Dean vs. Wardlow
* Fuego del Sol vs. Ricky Starks
* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. D3
* Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black
* Lee Johnson and Cezar Bononi vs. Lucha Brothers
* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. KiLynn King
* Ryzin and Maxx Stardom vs. Billy and Austin Gunn
* Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela
This Wednesday's Anniversary Show edition of AEW Dynamite also has a big lineup with four title matches already announced.
