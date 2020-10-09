AEW reportedly had 650 people in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for this week's Dynamite show, which featured the Chris Jericho 30th anniversary celebration.

AEW sold 500 tickets to the show, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They also had around 150 guests in attendance, for a total of around 650 people in the crowd.

The extras in the Dynamite crowds have been friends of key people, the staff of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, who are fans, and local sponsors.

On a related note, the Observer reports that AEW has no plans at this time to run anywhere in Florida besides Daily's Place, due to COVID-19 concerns and logistics. It was noted that fans are sat in the 200 and 300 section of Daily's Place, while the 100 section is kept empty except for some talent who are kept apart or older, like Jake Roberts or Greg Valentine have been in recent weeks. The fans who are seen and heard the best are actually wrestlers on the roster, and those brought in to work Dark, who also make up the ringside crew. This is similar to what has been done in the WWE NXT crowd with developmental trainees.

As seen below, tickets are currently on sale for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite One Year Anniversary show. They start at $30. You can click here for the current line-up for that episode.

Tickets for the #AEWDynamite Anniversary Wed, 10/14 LIVE outdoor show are ON SALE NOW - https://t.co/W3lNzibD6i featuring physically-distanced tix including 4 & 6 seat "family & friends" packs in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines. pic.twitter.com/sI0DIEKzjk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2020

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

