AEW has confirmed that Penta El Zero M will be replacing Rey Fenix in next Wednesday's World Title Eliminator Tournament match against Kenny Omega.

As noted earlier, via the Wrestling Observer, Penta vs. Omega was taped earlier this week to air next Wednesday on Dynamite. Fenix was replaced in the match after suffering a minor neck injury during this week's first round match against Fenix. Fenix reportedly told people after the match that he was OK, but AEW officials decided to pull him from the match just to be safe.

AEW posted the following video of Eddie Kingston meeting with Fenix and Penta to discuss the situation. It's agreed that it's better for Fenix to sit the match out to avoid missing more time.

AEW announced that Penta was declared the winner of the match by forfeit due to the injury.

AEW tweeted, "#EddieKingston & #LuchaBros announced that Fenix has vacated his win over his brother @PENTAELZEROM due to injury. Penta has been declared the winner by forfeit & will face @KennyOmegamanX in the World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals on #AEWDynamite Wed at 8p on @tntdrama"

Adam Page vs. Wardlow was also taped on Thursday, to air next week. The winners from these two matches will meet at AEW Full Gear on November 7, with the winner earning a future AEW World Title shot.

Stay tuned for updates on the World Title Eliminator Tournament and next week's Dynamite. You can see AEW's full tweet below: