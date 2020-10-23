Penta El Zero M [fka Pentagon] will replace his brother, Rey Fenix, in the match against Kenny Omega during the second round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite next week. The show was taped on Thursday.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestler Observer Newsletter, Penta wrestled Omega during Thursday's tapings due to the neck injury that Fenix suffered a night before on the live episode of Dynamite. Fenix had defeated Penta in the first round of the tournament.

The report added that Fenix told his friends he "was okay" but AEW management decided to pull him out of the match as a precautionary measure. Meltzer also added that the thinking is AEW can always do a regular Omega vs. Fenix or "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Fenix match after the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7. Page vs. Wardlow in the other semi-finals of the World Title tournament was also taped on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alex Reynolds, who also suffered an injury earlier this week, was "fine as well," according to Meltzer. He received the news after the November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite was also taped on Thursday.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

