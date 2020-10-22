As noted, Alex Reynolds was legitimately knocked out during the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. The Dark Order member was left unconsciousness after Private Party landed on his head with a double team move off the top rope. Reynolds didn't move at all for nearly two minutes and was dragged to the corner by The Blade, so he could tag in, and get Reynolds out of the match.

When it was realized that Reynolds was knocked out, Dr. Michael Sampson and his crew yanked Reynolds out of the ring to attend to him. After the show went off the air, Cody also came to the ring to check on Reynolds, but he walked out of the ring without the need for a stretcher. You can see video of the spot where Reynolds was knocked out below.

Reynolds was not the only wrestler who dealt a scare to AEW's medical staff.

Rey Fenix landed on his head during his match against Penta El Zero M [fka Pentagon] and it was difficult to tell if he was hurt or concussed. The match wasn't stopped, and ultimately ended with Fenix getting the victory.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Fenix hurt his neck during the match and it was reportedly "sore" after the match. It is currently not known if it will affect his scheduled match with Kenny Omega in the second round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament next week.