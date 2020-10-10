Aleister Black spoke with Sportskeeda about if he ever sees his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, manage him in WWE. The two have crossed paths as adversaries in both NXT and on the main roster, but have yet to work together.

Black felt like the two characters have zero in common, so it's unlikely fans will ever see them on the same page in WWE.

"I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don't have anything in common," Black said. "Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it's zero to none. There's nothing that's going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together."

At the moment, Vega is putting her managerial abilities on hold as WWE looks to focus her time in the ring. Vega received a title shot against WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka, losing to the champ at last month's Clash of Champions. She received a title rematch the next night on RAW, losing that, as well.

Black is happy to see Zelina getting more time in the ring after showing she can easily handle being a manager in WWE.

"I think, you know, they want to focus on that for a very long time," Black stated about WWE wanting Zelina to wrestle more. "Which I think is rightfully so, because she's proven her mettle as a manager, she's proven to hold her own on the microphone. Even when she was a manager, she was like throw in the ring a couple of times. And she has a few more matches than some of the people that were established Superstars on her brand before she made that switch. So, she wants to focus on being an in-ring competitor."

This year's WWE Draft is currently ongoing — although, WWE tends to keep couples on the same brands — but fans will have to wait until Monday to officially find out if Black and Vega will remain on RAW.