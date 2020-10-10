This morning's WWE Talking Smack (hosted by Kayla Braxton and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn) welcomed Bianca Belair, Otis, and Tucker, and The New Day on as special guests.

The show also broke down the results from the WWE Supplemental Draft as a continuation from last night's draft on SmackDown. The draft will continue on Monday's RAW.

Here are the moves announced on today's Talking Smack:

* Humberto Carrillo stays on RAW

* Murphy goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Drew Gulak goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Kalisto stays on SmackDown

* Tucker goes from SmackDown to RAW

The following Superstars are still free agents:

RAW: Mickie James

SmackDown: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), Shorty G

The following Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Monday: Andrade, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias.

As noted, here's a look back at the WWE Draft picks from last night's SmackDown:

ROUND 1

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Jey Uso stays on SmackDown

* Mandy Rose stays on RAW

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio go from RAW to SmackDown

* The Miz and John Morrison go from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods go from SmackDown to RAW

* Big E stays on SmackDown

* Dana Brooke stays on RAW

* Otis stays on SmackDown

* Angel Garza stays on RAW