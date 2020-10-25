- Above is the latest Shot of Brandi with Brandi Rhodes and John Silver. They make some margaritas and fried chicken (using an air fryer).

- Chris Jericho is asking fans who dress up like him for Halloween to send him a photo. As noted, on this week's Dynamite, the Inner Circle will hold a Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF can join the group or not.

"If you're dressing up as me for Halloween, please post a picture and I will retweet! #LeChampion"

- On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Alex Reynolds was knocked out for a period of time during his match against The Young Bucks, Private Party, and The Blade and The Butcher. Isiah Kassidy splashed down hard on Reynolds' head, knocking him out. Reynolds was checked on at ringside and was able to walk to the back under his own power. Reynolds has since thanked the fans for the support.

"Hey guys, just wanted to thank you for all the concerns for my health. It means the world to me. I truly believe the ref and our doctor handled the situation great on Wednesday's show. Injuries happen in wrestling, but I feel completely safe with our team here. Thanks again and I'm looking forward to seeing your soon."