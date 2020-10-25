The North won the Impact World Tag Team Championship at last night's Impact Bound for Glory in a match that featured the former champions Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers, and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

Before the match even begin, Josh Alexander ambushed Alex Shelley on the stage and hit him with a piledriver. Shelley was looked at by referees / officials and taken to the back. Sabin ended up staying in the match without his partner.

Today, Black Label Pro announced Shelley is out their upcoming Slamilton event on November 21 in Crown Point, Indiana.

"Unfortunately due to injury, Alex Shelley will not be appearing at Slamilton. Talked with Billy Roc, and he will STILL BE WRESTLING that afternoon. We will announce a replacement opponent when we figure it out."

Shelley apologized on social media about missing the show.

"Wrestling is a really dangerous sport and sometimes things don't work out the way you want them to. I apologize to @BLabelPro and @SORBilly who was coming out of retirement as well as any independent companies I was negotiating with. Piledrivers are very dangerous."

Previously stepping away from wrestling to be a physical therapist, Shelley explained more about potential trauma to the C5 and C6.

"So, the C6 nerve root controls your pointer finger and bicep and C5 can refer to your pectoralis. If you feel intense burning in either of these areas following trauma, please seek medical attention. I feel somewhat grateful to have the education to know what the red flags are."

Unfortunately due to injury, Alex Shelley will not be appearing at Slamilton.



Talked with Billy Roc, and he will STILL BE WRESTLING that afternoon.



We will announce a replacement opponent when we figure it out. — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) October 25, 2020

Wrestling is a really dangerous sport and sometimes things don't work out the way you want them to. I apologize to @BLabelPro and @SORBilly who was coming out of retirement as well as any independent companies I was negotiating with. Piledrivers are very dangerous. https://t.co/VzRCxTUlJq — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) October 25, 2020