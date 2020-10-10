Since the launch of her new podcast "Uncool," Alexa Bliss has been opening up more and more about her life outside of WWE. Of all the topics she's tackled so far, she has been very intimate about what life was like for her as a teenager, and how awkward it was to reveal her true feelings to her crushes. In an interview with Metro, in the U.K., "Little Miss Bliss" describes how it took some time for her to come out to those she liked romantically.

"I wasn't allowed to date growing up," Bliss noted. "My parents didn't let me date, really. I didn't have my first boyfriend until [my] senior year of high school. I didn't really go on dates. When you're a senior in high school, where are you gonna go? We'd all go to the movies with our friends, but I don't really have any embarrassing one on one dates."

Bliss does admit that she did have a neighbor she liked fondly, although her approach towards him was "embarrassing" in her words.

"I have a lot of embarrassing stories of trying to get my neighbor Cory to like me growing up," she began. "I would buy Pokemon cards because he had Pokemon cards, and I learned to skateboard because he skateboarded. Silly little things [like that].

"One time, I was riding my bike, and I saw Cory skateboarding next door. I looked over at him, and as I was waving, I ran my bike into my dad's parked car and just ate it! Not my best moment, but it definitely happened."

Outside of her real-life experiences, Bliss found herself crushing hard on celebrities like Taylor Hanson and Lance Bass, who made appearances on her show just recently. She recalls how devastated she was when Bass did not reply to her at an NSYNC concert, which she informed him about on her show.

"Those were my childhood crushes," she admitted with glee. "I told Lance that at an *NSYNC concert. I told him I loved him and he didn't say it back. So, I called him out on that one... He said he didn't hear me, but I said it loud enough."

