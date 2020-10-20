As noted earlier at this link, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and reacted to WWE being named 2019 Corporation of the Year in the PRNEWS CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) & Nonprofit Awards.

She wrote, "So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year's @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE's mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!"

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Jake Hager responded to Stephanie's tweet and knocked the company making cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

He wrote, "Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award? [face with monocle emoji] @AndrewYang"

Hager also tagged former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang in his reply. Yang, who spoke out against WWE earlier this year due to their new policy on ending unauthorized Superstar activity with third party platforms, responded and looked ahead to a change in WWE leadership.

Yang wrote, "Time will change under new leadership. [thumbs up emoji] [US flag emoji]"

Stephanie has not responded to Hager or Yang as of this writing. You can see their full tweets below:

Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award? ?? @AndrewYang https://t.co/Yg65yCYQ8J — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) October 20, 2020