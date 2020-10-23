Chris Jericho and his stable, The Inner Circle, will hold a "Town Hall Meeting" on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite to decide whether or not MJF should be allowed to join the faction.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segment is said to be a spoof on last week's Town Hall meetings held by U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates [CPD] canceled the Oct. 15 presidential debate between Trump and Biden after the President reportedly declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis. Instead of debating on the same stage, Trump and Biden held individual, competing town halls. As a result, Thursday's debate was the second and final debate instead of the third debate.

The next two episodes of AEW Dynamite [Oct. 28 and Nov. 4] were reportedly taped on Thursday, according to Meltzer.

The Town Hall meeting on Dynamite comes a week after the Le Dinner Debonair segment which saw MJF and Jericho share a steak dinner and perform in a musical.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

