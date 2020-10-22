Last night's musical segment with Chris Jericho and MJF not only got the thumbs up from Alex Boniello, an actor and Tony Award-winning producer, but it was given the green light by the Frank Sinatra Estate, according to PWInsider.

MJF and Jericho performed "Me and My Shadow" by Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. after AEW's music producer Mike Rukus rerecorded the music himself using a suitable instrumental that was already available. The report noted Rukus played all the instruments by ear and then got approval from both the original publisher of the song and the Frank Sinatra Estate.

As noted, Jericho came out after last night's AEW Dynamite finished up to talk with the live crowd where he said AEW only had about 22 minutes to spare before his and MJF's segment aired, and they were up until 2 am that morning getting it filmed. The actual shoot was said to have taken a few hours with post-production editing and mixing taking about ten additional hours.

As most fans know, Jericho sings for his rock band, Fozzy, but MJF also has been involved in musical theater, and had an a cappella group in his high school days.

AEW announced next Wednesday features an Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF teams up with the faction.