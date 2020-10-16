With Jimmy Uso out with a torn ACL and Jey Uso battling on SmackDown as a singles star, there has been some speculation on the future of The Usos. Also, with Naomi being drafted to Monday Night Raw, there were rumors that her husband, Jimmy Uso, would also head over to the red brand.

However, Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan is to keep The Usos together after Jimmy returns from his injury.

According to Meltzer, having couples on different brands isn't viewed as big a deal was it once was, since talents are working only one day a week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that could change in the future even if WWE never reverts to a four-show a week schedule.

Jimmy Uso recently said that he was targeting a return to the ring in January or February of 2021. Since Jimmy went undrafted during the 2020 WWE Draft, he remains a free agent and can choose his brand when he returns from injury.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the first-ever "I Quit" match inside the Hell in a Cell in the upcoming PPV.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

