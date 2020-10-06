WWE Hall of Famer Batista, whose battle with asthma is well-documented, admittedly hid inhalers under the ring during his years as a pro wrestler.

While responding to a fan, who praised The Animal for overcoming his chronic respiratory condition, Batista added that cold venues were a nightmare for him when he was on the road wrestling for WWE.

"I hid inhalers under the ring and with people working around the ring. I'm not kidding. The cold venues were my nightmare," he tweeted.

A few years ago, Batista appeared on Edge & Christian's Pod of Awesomeness podcast and opened up about his battle with asthma and why he struggled to last in matches that exceeded 30 or 40 minutes.

Batista, a six-time world champion, retired from wrestling after his final match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He was due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class. However, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted earlier, the 2020 class would be inducted together with the class of 2021 ahead of WrestleMania 37 next year.