It looks like the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame will not be inducted until 2021.

The original 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony was nixed from WrestleMania 36 Weekend in April of this year due to the schedule changes brought on by COVID-19. There had been talk of doing the ceremony during SummerSlam Weekend but that never happened. @Wrestlevotes now reports that WWE wanted to do the 2020 ceremony as a corresponding pay-per-view once fans returned, ideally at SummerSlam, but that wasn't possible as fans were not allowed back in time for last Sunday's pay-per-view.

Now word is that the plan is to induct the 2020 Class as the Class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in Hollywood next year. There's no word yet on if there will be more entrants added for next year.

WWE previously announced Batista, JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog and The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash) as the 2020 Class.

WrestleMania 37 Weekend is scheduled for the last weekend of March 2021. The big event is currently set to take place on March 28, 2021 from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Stay tuned for updates.