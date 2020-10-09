It seems like Bayley, the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, does not want to see Peyton Royce being drafted to the blue brand.

As announced earlier, Peyton is in the pool of superstars who are eligible to be drafted on next week's Monday Night Raw. She won't know her fate when the first pool of superstars are drafted when the WWE Draft gets underway tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Peyton and Bianca Belair are two female superstars who are in line for big pushes in the near future. Peyton asked fans on Twitter if they would like her to move to SmackDown, to which Bayley simply replied with, "Nope."

Bayley recently celebrated her 500-day anniversary as SmackDown Women's Champion. As noted earlier, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is reportedly the planned main event for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. It would be interesting to see if one of the two gets drafted to Raw, which would keep them on separate brands and add more fuel to their bitter rivalry.