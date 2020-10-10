- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown featuring the WWE Draft.

- Tonight's PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Tour event will feature a WWE Championship going to the winner. The event gets going on FOX Sports at 8 pm ET.

- It was announced last night that WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks will meet in a Hell in a Cell Match on October 25. Bayley gave her thoughts on the upcoming match.

"My back is freakin done for. And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it's a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I'm going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn't do, I'm ending Sasha for good."