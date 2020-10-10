- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown featuring the WWE Draft.

- Tonight's PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Tour event will feature a WWE Championship going to the winner. The event gets going on FOX Sports at 8 pm ET.

Big money ?? bowling returns to FOX with the PBA T'ur's grand finale event – the Playoffs!



Catch the Round of 24 kick off the action on Saturday, 10/10 at 8PM on @FOXSports.



Full story ?? https://t.co/1Vilewvu9L pic.twitter.com/IGFxIUHiht — PBA Tour (@PBATour) October 6, 2020

- It was announced last night that WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks will meet in a Hell in a Cell Match on October 25. Bayley gave her thoughts on the upcoming match.

"My back is freakin done for. And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it's a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I'm going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn't do, I'm ending Sasha for good."