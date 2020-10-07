On tonight's AEW Dynamite, FTR retained the World Tag Team Titles against TH2.

After the match, Best Friends headed to the ring and announced they were facing FTR on next week's Anniversary Show. Best Friends are currently the number one ranked contender in the tag division.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts (AEW World Championship)

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

You can check out the segment in the images below:

Best Friends have some words for FTR #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Beowyh73cc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020



