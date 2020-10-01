NWA owner Billy Corgan took to social media to announce that plans are in place to bring back their POWERRR program.

"One year ago, we shot our first episode of NWA POWERRR; suffice to say it's been a crazy ride ever since," Corgan wrote. "From trending #1 worldwide on our debut to successful PPV's to having to stop many plans (including the Crockett Cup) due to the plague, to Rosa appearing with the NWA Women's Championship on @allelitewrestling to now adding our voice to the collective that is Prime Time Live on the @unitedwrestlingnetwork, I can only say to our great fans, 'hang in there'.

"We are currently talking about bringing back POWERRR very soon, even if it means we can't have fans in the stands because we just want to get back to work. But it's nice to see our friend and former champion Tim Storm here. If anyone can lead us out of this, it's a man or woman like him; who gives it all he or she's got even when the chips are done. That sounds more grim than I mean it, 'cause yeah: still here, still kicking, and ready to get ready to rock..."

The last set of NWA: POWERRR tapings was on January 26, 2020, with the last episode from those tapings airing on May 12th. Since then, NWA Vice President David Lagana resigned due to sexual assault allegations. Several NWA stars departed the company, including Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks.

NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has appeared on AEW programming several times while representing the company. NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis noted to Wrestling Inc. the agreement between the NWA and AEW for Rosa's appearances, while noting that he is open to a rubber match with Cody Rhodes.

As of this writing, there is no official date set for the return of NWA POWERRR. Stay tuned for updates.

Check out the post below: