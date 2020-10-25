Since their breakout feud in 2017, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman's paths have been interlocked. Even when they're apart, the Big Dog and the Monster Among Men are indirectly connected. Just earlier this year, Strowman received a Universal Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 36 after Reigns backed out of the match. Their paths clashed once again when Reigns returned with a new attitude two months ago at WWE Summer Slam, attacking Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt after the main event concluded.

Speaking to SportsKeeda.com, Strowman revealed that while he doesn't care for Roman's new attitude, he still has a lot of respect for his rival.

"Look, I'll be honest with you, I'm a little bit shocked by it and pretty appalled," Strowman said. "You know, I've always had a lot of respect for Roman. Even when we were trying to kill each other, you know, he helped me out a lot early in my career, and he went away, and stuff in the beginning of this pandemic and I applauded him for being selfish and taking care of himself and his family, first and foremost. Whatever he has been through, or gone through, that was, like I said, we had a long conversation.

"At the end of the day, I wasn't supposed to be in the position that I was in, going into WrestleMania. Like time and time before and time and time again and after, when WWE calls my number, I take the ball, and I put my head, and I run as hard as I can. I have, and I will continue to do that for this company."

Just because the former Universal Champion respects the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, it does not necessarily mean he likes this new Roman Reigns. According to Strowman, Reigns's new attitude is not very popular in the locker room.

"Saying that and that being said, I don't know where this attitude and smug chip on his shoulder that he's got since he's come back [came from]," Strowman said. "I don't know if it's because he's got this parasite Paul Heyman in his ear, you know filling his head up full with all this c***, and stuff like this, but you know, at the end of the day, I feel like he is carrying the Universal entitlement, just his attitude, his whole new attitude. I'm not really a fan of it, and I don't think too many of the guys are in the locker room."