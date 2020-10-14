On tonight's AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show, MJF showed interest in joining the Inner Circle. MJF felt like he and Jericho are predators in AEW, but to stay at the top, maybe, they should work together. Jericho wanted to talk it over with the rest of the group and agreed to meet MJF for a steak dinner (or a Le Dinner Debonair) on next week's show.

Also on tonight's show, four tag teams were picked at random to face-off against each other next week. The winners of the match get a title shot against FTR at Full Gear on November 7. The four teams are: Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, The Butcher & The Blade, and The Young Bucks.

Below is the rest of Wednesday's lineup:

* Britt Baker in action

