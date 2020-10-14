Penta El Zero M (Pentagon Jr.) and Joey Janela are the final two names announced for the upcoming eight-man, single-elimination tournament.

The opening round matches will begin next week. The finals take place at AEW Full Gear on November 7 with the winner receiving a future AEW World Championship Match.

The bracket was also revealed tonight. The left side features:

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

On the right side of the bracket:

* Colt Cabana vs. Kenny Omega

* Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy

