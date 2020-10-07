Brodie Lee, the reigning AEW TNT Champion, is evidently hyped ahead of his dog collar match against Cody on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

In a passionate tweet on Tuesday, Lee said that these are exactly the kind of moments he signed up for when he came to AEW from WWE earlier this year.

"The magnitude of tomorrow night's match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ s**t. Let's f***ing go! Live your heart and never follow," wrote Lee.

Meanwhile, Cody hyped up the match by posting a video, which can be seen above, in which Arn Anderson recounted his memories of the legendry dog collar match between Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine at Starrcade 1983.

After being off TV for weeks, Cody, the inaugural TNT champion, made his return a few weeks back after Lee's victory over Orange Cassidy. Showing off his new, darker look, Cody assaulted members of The Dark Order, promoting Lee to challenge him to a dog collar match.

As noted previously, AEW will also be celebrating Chris Jericho's 30-year anniversary in the pro wrestling business this week on Dynamite.

The magnitude of tomorrow night's match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ s--t.



Let's f--king go!



Live your heart and never follow. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) October 6, 2020